Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.85. 672,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.