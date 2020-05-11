Papp L Roy & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Shares of MTD traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $716.93. 129,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,359. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

