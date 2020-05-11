Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 134,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.91. 20,011,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

