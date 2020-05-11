Papp L Roy & Associates Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,631,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.90. The stock had a trading volume of 515,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

