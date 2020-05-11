Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.14 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,822,000. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,664,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 337,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $148,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $52,887.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,543.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,779,853. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

