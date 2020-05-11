Papp L Roy & Associates Has $6.35 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,172. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

