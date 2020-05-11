Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

