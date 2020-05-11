Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

