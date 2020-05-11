Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 4,400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Intuit by 55.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,019,000 after buying an additional 81,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.84. 882,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,065. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.73. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

