Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.55. 788,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

