Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,387 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.33. 1,865,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.88 and its 200-day moving average is $301.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

