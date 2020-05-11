Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 16,465 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $62.66. 14,127,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

