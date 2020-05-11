Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,900 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

