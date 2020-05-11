Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,097 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

