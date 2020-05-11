Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 3,251 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.