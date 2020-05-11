Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 7,379 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. 889,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,146. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

