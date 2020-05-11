Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 7,738 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,695 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

