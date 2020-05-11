Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 825 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.64. 360,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

