Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,692,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

