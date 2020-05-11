Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the April 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director John D. Grampa acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.