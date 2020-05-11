Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 676,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,061. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

