Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $718.51. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,438. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

