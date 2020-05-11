Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.97 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Enbridge by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 190,126 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.