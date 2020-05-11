Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.03 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

