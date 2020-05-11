Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.07 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,716,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.64. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.61.

