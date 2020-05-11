Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $45.81 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 5.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $45,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

