Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

