Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. 2,110,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,819. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

