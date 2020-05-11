Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.