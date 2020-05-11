Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

