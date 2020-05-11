Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

