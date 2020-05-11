Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,011 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,019. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.74.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

