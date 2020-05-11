Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 15,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 427,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

