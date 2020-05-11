Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,099 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,942. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.