Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,247 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 71,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

