Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,425 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.