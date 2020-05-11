Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 433 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.58. 251,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

