Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 7,911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. 197,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

