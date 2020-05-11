Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 878 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.03. 889,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.