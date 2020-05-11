Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 9,750 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,890. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

