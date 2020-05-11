Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.01. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

