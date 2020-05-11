Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will report $187.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.52 million and the lowest is $171.80 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $169.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $834.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $882.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $983.24 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

NYSE PAYC opened at $272.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 519.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

