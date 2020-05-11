Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $121,950,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after acquiring an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of PAYC traded up $7.23 on Monday, reaching $279.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,181. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.