Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.92. 595,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,856. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

