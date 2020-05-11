Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 3.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 43.2% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.96. 10,268,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,605. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.