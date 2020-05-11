Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.12. 4,857,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

