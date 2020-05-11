PayPie (PPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,312.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $854,838.06 and $58,312.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

