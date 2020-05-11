PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. 19,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.83.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,255,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

