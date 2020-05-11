Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.05. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 469.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,925,500.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,765 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 102.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 856,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 433,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 28.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.