Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price target cut by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

LON DTY opened at GBX 239 ($3.14) on Monday. Dignity has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 694 ($9.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

Dignity (LON:DTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 60.60 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 60.90 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Research analysts expect that Dignity will post 7030.0010357 EPS for the current year.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

